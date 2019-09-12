Startup Crawl to be held in Downtown Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — (KNWA) Northwest Arkansas’ biggest startup party of the year, Startup Crawl is scheduled for Friday, September 13th, in downtown Fayetteville.

For just one night, entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners will join together at the Pryor Center on the Fayetteville square for networking and several other activities. The event will highlight many of the area’s movers and shakers of the startup community, with the opportunity to get to know a few of the most exciting startup and tech companies in Northwest Arkansas.

Caleb Talley, Director of Marketing for Startup Crawl stopped by KNWA Today to talk about the importance of having Startup Crawl in Northwest Arkansas.

Attendees will enjoy food trucks, beer gardens, and a live music lineup, featuring Dial-up, Faye Moffett, Honey Collective, Josh Noren and Melody Pond. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. For ticket info, click here.