State leaders address Walmart’s gun decision

ARKANSAS (KNWA) — State lawmakers are commenting on Walmart stopping the sale of certain ammunition in their stores.

“I am delighted that they are going to continue to sell and work with the outdoorsman and the hunters and fisherman that utilize the shotguns and the ammunition for our hunting culture here in the state so they’ll continue to do that and that’s very important for our state,” Governor Asa Hutchinson says. “There will be people that disagree with it but it’s a decision that Walmart made and you have to respect the private sector decision.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Senator John Boozman also commented on Walmart’s gun policy changes.

He doesn’t believe they’ll actually make a difference.

“As far as weapon sales, ammunition sales, don’t think it’s going to make any difference. Those that would like to get ammunition are going to get it someplace else,” Senator Boozman says.

Senator Boozman went on to say he respects Walmart’s opinion, although he says he doesn’t agree.