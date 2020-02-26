State of the City: Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — In Benton County, the Rogers community heard from city leaders today, February 25.

As part of his State of the City address, Mayor Greg Hines spoke about economic development.

He said over 2019, the city grew by more than 2,200 jobs.

He also touched on how bond issues passed in previous years have allowed the city to move forward with things like building a new Emergency Dispatch Center and upgrading its radio system.

In addition to the positives, he highlighted how the October 2019 tornado that hit Rogers affected the city.

“This one left a pretty good path of destruction that sort of derailed the line of work for our street crews for a number of months, working overtime and literally going door-to-door picking up debris,” Hines said.

This was the 10th State of the City address Mayor Hines has delivered.

He said during his decade in office, Rogers has increased its reserves substantially and has been able to lower taxes twice.