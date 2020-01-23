State Police Trooper involved in crash during overnight chase

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Washington County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an overnight traffic crash involving an Arkansas State Police Trooper, early Thursday morning along I-49.

According to Fayetteville Police Dispatch, the ASP Trooper was involved in a chase around 2:30 a.m., ending in a crash. As of 4:00 a.m. parts of I-49 remained blocked as crews worked to clear the scene. An ASP cruiser was seen being towed from the scene and another dark-colored vehicle appeared to be heavily damaged along the side of the roadway.

At last check, it’s unclear if anyone was injured in the traffic crash or what lead to the chase.

This is a developing story, be sure to stay with KNWA for additional updates.