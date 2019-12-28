Staying safe this weekend should heavy rain happen

ARKANSAS (KNWA) — The City of Centerton prepares for the potential of heavy rains this weekend.

The Public Works Department has been at work clearing ditches, making sure the city’s drainage system works correctly.

Centerton Mayor Bill Edwards asks people to avoid putting leaves and grass clippings in the ditches to avoid them getting clogged.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reminds drivers that if “wipers” are on that “headlights” need to be on, too.

Arkansas state law states that headlights must be on if your windshield wipers are being used. And ArDOT Spokesman Danny Straessle said the law is there to keep you and your loved ones safe.

“It’s all about increasing your visibility not only through your windshield but your visibility to other drivers so they can see you as they approach you from the opposite direction,” said Straessle.