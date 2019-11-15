World’s only Big Boy locomotive rolling through Van Buren today

ARKANSAS (KNWA) — One of the most historic steam locomotives is touring the Union Pacific system to commemorate the transcontinental railroad’s 150th anniversary.

Big Boy No. 4014 will be arriving in Van Buren at 4:15 p.m. today, November 15. It will depart from Van Buren at 8 a.m. on Saturday, November 16.

For the final time this year, the Big Boy No. 4014 will ride the rails on the Union Pacific system, taking it through Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.

The Big Boy’s return to the rails is the product of more than two years of meticulous restoration work by the Union Pacific Steam Team. No. 4014 is the world’s only operating Big Boy locomotive.

For more information on Big Boy No. 4014, click here.

You can view the full schedule of the tour by clicking here.