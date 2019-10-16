Stewart family Christmas lights go dark

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A long-standing Christmas light display in Fayetteville is not happening this year.

The family behind the holiday magic says it was a tough decision to make.

Creator Carlin Stewart sent us the following statement: “Due to continued changes to be able to keep the Stewart family Christmas light display going, this year there will not be a light display for the 2019 season.”

The attraction has brought in thousands of people to Fayetteville since the tradition started in 2002.

