Structure fire in Tontitown; multiple fire crews on scene

KNWA

TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA) — A structure fire is happening on Viaselva Avenue in Tontitown on Tuesday evening, December 10.

Fire crews from Wheeler and Johnson are assisting the Tontitown fire department, according to Central EMS.

