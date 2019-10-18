Students adding a pop of color to school building

The mural is expected to be completed by Monday.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Montessori students have been hard at work creating a large-scale mural for their school.

Designer Kim Powers and founder Victoria Butler collaborated with the elementary students to create the mural on the South Playground.

Butler says the mural is based on what the children enjoy about the Montessori classroom and features the children’s actual art and color choices. “In order to be an expanded person, you want to make your choices and not be anyone else but yourself,” Butler said. “So, this is what their project is – they can do it, they can start and finish it and I’m so proud of my children.”

Work on the mural began Wednesday and will continue until it’s done but staff expects it to be completed by Monday.