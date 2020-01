Liam’s kindness referral was because he stayed and helped clean up the art station without being asked.

LAVACA, Ark. (KNWA) — Students at Lavaca Elementary School are recognized for their acts of kindness.

Below is a photo slideshow where students are substituted as the letter “I” in the word “Kind.”

Lily’s kindness referral is for using encouraging words to a student who didn’t want to come to school.

Kinley’s kindness referral is for helping her classmates on work without being a distraction.

Kotah’s kindness referral was for sharing her computer time with a new student.

Josie’s kindness referral was for moving to a table where a student was sitting by themselves.

Ethan’s kindness referral was for using very kind words with other students.

Lily’s kindness referral was because she picked out a library book for student who checked out early.

Abi’s kindness referral was when she noticed a friend was nervous about the weather and got her the stress sloth to help her.

Ashton’s kindness referral is for helped a kindergartner who didn’t know where to go.

Roman’s kindness referral is for helped a kindergartner who didn’t know where to go.

Makenzie kindness referral is for giving her treasure box item to another student who was sad.

Annaliese helped another student pick up trash that she dropped.

Bubba got a kindness referral for helping another student find his white board without being asked.

Peyton got a kindness referral for encouraging a student who was struggling.

Adi got a kindness referral for helping another student figure out what he needed to do!

Lavaca Elementary School is at 1000 S. Division Street. There are more than 300 students in the Pre-K to 4th-grade classes.