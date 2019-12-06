Students Host Annual Homeless Vigil

FAYTETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Local high school students are raising awareness of homelessness in our community. Fayetteville student council members held the 21st annual homeless vigil Thursday night, Dec. 5.

Students will spend the night outside in makeshift housing to raise funds for the families in transition program.

The program helps students in need and their families across the school district find a stable living environment.

Student Council President, Porter smith said “we know that homelessness comes in many forms whether its sleeping on a persons couch, sleeping outside, or sleeping in a gym… a lot of us are fortunate enough to not experience this and a lot of kids, it goes unnoticed for them.”

Students will be collecting monetary donations as well as non perishable food items until 11 pm Thursday at Fayetteville high school.

You can use this link to donate.