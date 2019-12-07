Students support custodian with flesh-eating bacteria

"He’s a guy that will do anything for anybody," Phyllis Archer said.

OZARK, Ark. (KNWA) — A custodian at Ozark High School is finally home after a flesh-eating bacteria from a splinter, but he still has a long road to recovery and a lot of medical bills.

Courtesy of Ozark High School

“He’s one of the nicest people at the school, he’s great.” Kaleb Pack, Ozark High School Student

Rusty Pearson or Mr. Rusty as everyone else calls him, has been working at Ozark High School serving as a custodian and bus driver for nearly 20 years.

Courtesy of Ozark High School

Two weeks ago Mr. Rusty was airlifted from Ozark to a Little Rock hospital after getting a splinter that caused him to become septic.

Rusty could walk down the hallway and just take a look at your face or something and say hey come here let’s pray. Phyllis Archer, Ozark High School Custodian & Bus Driver

Doctors told him his survival rate was 17-percent, but Phyllis Archer, who is also a custodian and bus driver at the school, said Mr. Rusty is beating the odds.

Courtesy of Ozark High School

He came home on Monday, December 2.

“He should’ve died from what the doctors told him but God wasn’t through with his time here on earth,” Phyllis said.

Mr. Rusty’s recovery comes with a hefty price tag, so students at Ozark High School, like Kaleb Pack, decided to step in by getting local businesses to donate items for a raffle.

“People are buying tickets just about as fast as I get them out and get them made.” Kaleb Pack, Ozark High School Student

Pack describes Mr. Rusty as the type of person who would give the shirt off his back.

He said they wanted to return the favor.

Courtesy of Ozark High School

“Mr. Rusty is the most kind person you can imagine, he’s always nice,” Pack said. “Everybody’s always trying to help in anyway they can because he’s just an extremely positive person.”

Archer said it’s heartwarming to see the town come together for such an amazing person.

“The community here in Ozark, we’re small but we’re big at heart.” Phyllis Archer, Ozark High School Custodian & Bus Driver

Raffle tickets are available to buy until December 18 at the Ozark Community Center and the Franklin County Judge’s Office.