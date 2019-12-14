Students work to make a park more dog-friendly

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Students in Bentonville are making sure that pets are safe when heading to the park.

The 5th grade class at Bentonville Public School’s TREC program have been studying pet ownership and have partnered with the city to plant more shade trees at Bentonville Bark Park.

This was something that the Bentonville Parks and Recreation Director David Wright said needed to be done. “These are legacy style projects that outlive us as individuals they benefit the generations that come after us and that is a really powerful thing.”

The students, including Mayor Orman, planted 20 Caliper trees at the park Friday morning, December 13.