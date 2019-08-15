STUDY: This is the most popular ’90s sitcom among Arkansans

The Arkansas favorite is also the favorite in three other states

ARKANSAS (KNWA) — The ’90s was arguably one of the best decades.

Tons of great movies were released, Nickelodeon played in many homes and kids stayed up late to watch “Snick”, Surge made kids jump off walls so to speak, friends compared Pokémon cards as well as pogs, scrunchies and slap bracelets were cute accessories, tons of one-hit wonders have us wondering where they are, Spice Girls spiced up your life… the list goes-on-and-on… but also, there were those fantastic sitcoms with the laugh tracks.

“Full House”, “The King of Queens”, “Friends”, “Frasier”, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” were favorites in many households and still are. What is the most popular ’90s sitcom among Arkansans? It’s a dire question.

Those at Dish conducted a study and found which ’90s sitcom each state can’t quit watching, according to Dish.

“That ’70s Show” is the top ’90s sitcom in Arkansas, according to Dish.

“Frasier” is the top ’90s sitcom in Oklahoma, according to Dish.

In 12 states, “Friends” is the top ’90s sitcom, according to Dish. Although Will Smith’s character in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” was raised in West Philadelphia, the favorite ’90s sitcom in that state is “Full House”.

For their methodology, those at Dish found the top 15 sitcoms from the 1990s according to Ranker.com, and analyzed Google search volume from 2004 to the present to find out what show each state is searching for.

