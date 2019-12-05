Suicide: A leading cause of death “data”

ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Fourteen is the age-adjusted suicide rate with a population of 100,000, in 2017, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). However, rates varied by state.
Top 5 states with the highest rates per 100,000 population (2017):
- Montana, 28.9
- Alaska, 27.0
- Wyoming, 26.9
- New Mexico, 23.3
- Idaho, 23.2
Top 5 states with the lowest rates per 100,000 population (2017):
- District of Columbia, 6.6
- New York, 8.1
- New Jersey, 8.3
- Massachusetts, 9.5
- Maryland, 9.8
Age-adjusted suicide rates increased by 33% in 2017 than the rate in 1999, according to the CDC.
Women:
- Age-adjusted suicides increased between 1999 and 2017 for ALL race and ethnicity groups except for non-Hispanic Asian or Pacific Islander
- Largest increase: non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaska Native (AIAN) (139%, 4.6 to 11)
- 2017 age groups, 15-24 and 25-44 highest for non-Hispanic AIAN 20.5, 20.7, respectively. Non-Hispanic white females, 45-64, had the highest rate, 12.8
Men:
- Age-adjusted suicides had a big increase between 1999 and 2017 for ALL race and ethnicity groups except for non-Hispanic AIAN males.
- Largest increase: non-Hispanic AIAN males (71%, from 19.8 to 33.8)
- 2017 age groups, 15–24 and 25–44 were highest for non-Hispanic AIAN males 53.7 and 58.1, respectively. Non-Hispanic white males, 45-64, had the highest rate, 38.2
The above data are from the National Vital Statistics System Multiple Cause of Death files for 1999 and 2017.
According to the CDC, suicide, and suicide attempts have different rates depending on demographics characteristics — age, gender, ethnicity, and race. There is one commonality and that is that suicide happens in all demographic groups.
In the United States there is not a complete count of suicide attempts. The information the CDC has on suicide, and suicide attempts are from hospitals when people are admitted on non-fatal injuries from self-harm and surveys.
A survey on Youth Risk Behaviors (2017) showed:
- 7.4% of kids in grades 9-12 had tried at least once to take their life in a 12-month timeframe
- Females tried to commit suicide almost two-times more and males (9.3% – 5.1%)
- Black students had the highest reported rate, 9.8%, white students 6.1%
- Approximately 2.4% of ALL students made a suicide attempt that required treatment by a medical professional
Suicide methods (2017):
- Firearms, 50.57% resulted in death by suicide
- Suffocation, includes hanging, 27.72%
- Poisoning, nearly 14%