Suicide prevention resources for high-stress jobs

Suicide is the 10th leading death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — A local center has all kinds of resources for suicide prevention, even for people who work in high stress jobs.

“One of the most valuable tools a person can do in those jobs, is have a bank of activities that they can do for self care,” Arkansas Crisis Center’s Crisis Services Program Manager Emily Gilbertson said. “That can help to prevent some of the burn out and to get rid of some stress.”

Gilbertson said self care will look different for everyone.

“Someone might take a jog and someone else might read a book or organize a closet,” she said.

When it comes to assisting those who may be struggling, Gilbertson said one of the best ways to help is just to listen.

“Ask, check in on those people you think are okay, or you expect them to be okay because of the job that they have,” she said. “Even if you don’t know what you are going to say back, that is okay.”

She said saying encouraging words or leaving positive messages also helps.

“That has more of an impact than what you might think,” she said.

Gilbertson said there is also suicide volunteer training, which trains you on how to talk with someone who might be having thoughts of suicide.

If you are interested in some of the ACC trainings, click here.

Gilbertson said if you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, to call the Crisis Center Crisis Helpline.

That number is 888-272-7472.

