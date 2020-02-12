Supermarkets fail to warn customers about hazardous food, according to study

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A new study shows supermarkets do not do enough to tell people about recalls that could affect their health.

Walmart got an F, according to a study from the U.S. PIRG Education Fund.

About 48 million Americans contract a foodborne illness every year with 128,000 people hospitalized, and 3,000 dead, according to The Center for Disease Control (CDC).

The study focused on five issues:

Foodborne illness remains a public health threat

Foodborne illness exposure continues after recalls

Recall system often relies on mass media

Grocery stores can help protect public health

Consumer-facing transparency keeps people healthy

A few key findings from the study:

Most stores failed on recall notification scorecard

84% of stories did not disclose information on recall policies

More than half of grocery stores offer direct notification programs

No surveyed grocery store reveals notices are located in the store

