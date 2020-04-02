Support Local NWA, local charities give back to small businesses

Every dollar spent will be matched up to $100k as part of NWA Gives.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Support Local NWA allows shoppers to purchase gift cards to local businesses as a way to keep these shops open and money coming in.

Thanks to the Tyson Family Foundation and the Willard and Pat Walker Charitable Foundation, every dollar spent will be matched up to $100k as part of NWA Gives.

Stan Zylowski is the CEO of Movista – the company that helped launch Support Local NWA.

He says today is a win-win for businesses and shoppers.

“Five out six business in Northwest Arkansas have fewer than 25 employees and 50% of those businesses have fewer than 5 employees so right now is a supercritical time to help small businesses,” Zylowski said.

Zylowski says as of 5 this evening – they’ve raised roughly $50k.

You have until 8 p.m. Thursday to buy a gift card and choose a nonprofit to support!

Link to shop: https://supportlocalnwa.com/shop/