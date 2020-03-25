Support students affected by COVID-19 through emergency fund

by: Peyton Knott

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas is encouraging more donations to its student emergency funds as many students face unexpected challenges due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a news release, the University of Arkansas detailed how students whose hours got cut at their jobs or have to move to remote learning set-ups can face increased financial difficulties. Donations provided can help students in need in the areas of:

  • Housing and food insecurity
  • Reduced hours/income for hourly jobs
  • Technology for remote learning
  • Medical care and prescriptions
  • Travel to return home
  • Other unforeseen expenses

The university has several emergency funds, the primary being “U of A Cares”, an emergency fund designed to help assist U of A students with unexpected needs that arise from situations outside their control.

To learn more about the emergency funds and contribute, visit https://fundrazor.uark.edu/emergencyfund.

