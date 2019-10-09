Surveillance video shows man installing card skimmer at gas station

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — Police are searching for a man who was reportedly seen in surveillance video placing a bank card skimming device onto a point-of-sale device.

A point-of-sale device is a hardware system for processing card payments at retail locations.

The skimming device helps a criminal access information and access funds from bank cards.

Police said the man installed the skimming device at the Pic-N-Tote, 6600 Phoenix Ave.

They also said two women distracted the store clerks while the man installed the device.

The three were seen leaving the gas station in a white minivan.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 709-5116 or submit tips at 78-CRIME.

