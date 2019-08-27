Suspect arrested after multiple vehicle break-ins and thefts in Van Buren

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA) — Van Buren Police have made an arrest after numerous thefts and vehicle break-ins happened over the past couple of months.

Jacob Whitsett, 18, was arrested after a short foot pursuit near the 1400 Block of Cherry Street on Friday.

Whitsett had an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Sebastian County and had been developed as a suspect.

Whitsett was charged with the following crimes: three counts of vehicle theft, 11 counts of breaking or entering to vehicles, seven counts of misdemeanor theft, three counts of theft of credit/debit card, one count of fleeing apprehension and one count of resisting arrest.

Whitsett was booked into the Crawford County Detention Center.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss