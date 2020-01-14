Suspect arrested after stabbing in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A Fayetteville man was arrested on Monday after a stabbing sent another man to the hospital.

Cody Thomas, 32, was arrested on a felony second-degree battery charge, according to a police report.

At around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to 2737 W. Martin Luther King Boulevard in reference to a stabbing.

Upon arrival, police discovered a victim who had been apparently stabbed once in the chest.

The victim was transported to Northwest Medical Center for treatment. His current condition is not known at this time.

Police say the victim stated the wound occurred after he knocked on the front door of a cabin at the back of a property at 1515 S. One Mile Road in Fayetteville.

The victim claims the suspect opened the door and subsequently stabbed him once in the chest.

Officers later located the suspect inside the cabin, and he was transported to the Washington County Detention Center without incident for questioning.

Upon arrival, the report notes the officers “observed blood on Cody’s left pinky and forearm.” The officer says Thomas “stated during a spontaneous utterance it came from a stabbing.”