Suspect arrested in connection with collision turned deadly

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A man wanted in connection with a hit-and-run collision that resulted with another person dying has been arrested.

Jemal Gardner, 32, of Fayetteville is accused of felony leaving the scene of an accident with injury, reckless driving, filing a false police report and driving with a suspended license.

The charges he’s facing stem from an incident that happened Oct. 5.

According to police, Gardner was involved in a head-on collision that resulted in another person dying.

The person in the other vehicle died Oct. 16 at a rehabilitation center. The death was a result of direct complications from the injuries sustained during the collision.

Police have not identified the person who died.

The night of the collision, Gardner was traveling east on Huntsville Road, went into the opposite lane and hit the other vehicle at the intersection of Stonebridge and Huntsville Roads before running away from the scene.

Two days after, Gardner reported his vehicle stolen and claimed he loaned it to a friend. He also claimed he was out of town the night of the collision. Electronic data shows him at a local business not long before the incident occurred.

Police arrested him at the Value Place Hotel Nov. 5. He is in the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of a $5,500 bond.