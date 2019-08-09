Suspect facing felony in Springfield Walmart incident

The felony charge is punishable by up to four years in prison

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KNWA) — A 20-year-old is facing a felony charge after going to a Walmart Neighborhood Market armed with tactical weapons and more than 100 rounds of ammunition.

Dmitriy N. Andreychenko, 20, faces felony second-degree terrorist threatening.

In Missouri, second-degree terroristic threatening is a Class E felony and is punishable by up to four years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

Greene County prosecutor Dan Patterson released a statement stating, “Missouri protects the right of people to open carry a firearm, but that right does not allow an individual to act in a reckless and criminal manner endangering other citizens.”

Patterson also stated two — including an officer responding to Walmart —were severely injured during a collision, a probable cause report states.

Andreychenko told police, “I wanted to know if Walmart honored the second amendment”, a probable cause report states.

His wife, Angelice Andreychenko told police she thought that wasn’t a good idea, the report states.

He also told police he wore the ballistic vest and carried the rifle into Walmart because of the recent mass shootings and a stabbing, and he wanted to protect himself, the report states.

His sister, Anastasia Andreychenko, told police Dmitriy had asked her to go with him inside Walmart to film him. She told police he called it a “social experiment”, according to the report.