Sweet treats for local heroes on Christmas

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — A family’s years-long tradition reminds first responders they’re appreciated, especially on Christmas Day.

“When I was three and a half years old, I wanted to check out the fire trucks and I was talking about Christmas,” said eight-year-old, Leo Rea. “They answered that they had to work on Christmas. I did not like that idea one bit and I still don’t like that idea.

Leo and his mom, Tiffany started making cookies from scratch in 2014, specifically for these workers.

“He’s always had a big heart,” said Tiffany. “He’s always the one who is teaching me how to take my eyes off the busyness of life, take a step back and realize that there are people who can use a little extra blessing.”

This Christmas, the Rea’s visited the Rogers Fire Department.

“Last year, we had a head-on collision somewhere in this area,” Leo said.

The Rogers fire crew was there to help.

“I just wanted to thank them for rescuing us from this horrible accident,” Leo said.

“As soon as we finished breakfast, we had someone say, ‘Man, I really want some cookies right now,” said Rogers firefighter, Michael Depugh.

Leo’s cookies caught Depugh and the rest of the crew by surprise.

“We were talking around the breakfast table about how nice it is when people have their own things to do today,” Depugh said. “In the midst of all that, they find something nice to do for us.”

Leo hopes to keep his tradition going strong for many years to come.

“When I’m older, I will keep up Cookies for Heroes, even if it takes the rest of my life to do that,” Leo said. “And I might do it with my kids.”