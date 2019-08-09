Swift-water rescue conducted in Crawford County, motorist safe

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — A motorist is safe after a swift-water rescue early this morning.

According to Department of Emergency Management Director Brad Thomas, the motorist was rescued just after 6 a.m. on Old Graphic Road, near the Graphic community in Crawford County.

No one was injured during the rescue.

Thomas urges drivers to avoid all flooded areas. There are many roads in the Chester and Mountainburg area that are flooded.

Below are photos of debris and flooding in the Mountainburg area.