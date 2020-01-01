Tactical Urbanism project brings creative seating to bus stops

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Starting today, the University of Arkansas’s Office of Sustainability will place hardwood tree stumps at bus stops around Fayetteville.

Colorful designs are painted and clear coated on a sanded stump surface, offering a place to sit while passengers wait for the next bus.

In 2017, the Fayetteville developed a Tactical Urbanism process to encourage community-led projects that test temporary and low-cost changes for improving neighborhoods and gathering places.

Eric Boles, director for the Office of Sustainability said, “The goal is to improve the experience of our transit patrons. The project will be considered a success if people relax on the seats. The hardwood logs are extremely durable and can become firewood – ensuring that the log will never become litter.”

The project aims to have stump seating at 10 bus stops. The first two installations are at:

W. Poplar Street near Chestnut Apartments

N. Leverett Avenue near Noble Oaks Apartments

One of the next steps in improving transit services is identifying what type of bus stop amenities, such as shelters and benches, are needed and where. The stump seating project will assist with the goal.