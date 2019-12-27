Target customers want the retailer to stop using plastic bags

FILE – This May 3, 2017, file photo shows a Target store in Omaha, Neb. Target Corp. (TGT) on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $714 million. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

NORTHWEST ARK. (KNWA) — Nearly 500,000 shoppers have signed a petition asking Target to get rid of its plastic bags.

As of December 27, the petition on change.org called ‘Target, Stop filling the world with plastic bags’ has gotten 460,738 signatures.

The petition states “2 million single-use plastic bags are consumed every minute. These bags often wind up in waterways and our landscape, degrading water and soil as they break down into tiny toxic bits. These bags have a massive carbon footprint.”

Petitioners are calling for the retailer to also not switch to paper bags as a solution and states “We can bring our own bags.”

The petition is addressed to the CEO of the retail giant and other Target Board members. According to the Associated Press a spokeswoman for Target said the company has taken several steps to reduce its use of plastic.

There are more than 1,800 Target locations across the U.S.