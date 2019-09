FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — A River Valley business celebrated the full moon in a unique way on Friday.

At Fort City Tattoo, artists gave custom Friday the 13th tattoos — everything from black cats to the grim reaper — for only $40.

Artist Gabriel Saterfield said it made for a busy and entertaining day in the shop.

“It’s Friday the 13th, and it’s a full moon, so it’s fun,” said customer McKenna Barklay. “I’m going to get a little vampire tattoo, super excited.”