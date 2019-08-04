Teachers use tax-free weekend to save money on supplies

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Tax-free weekend started early Saturday, and teachers stocked up on supplies to save a few bucks. With many educators heading back to school as early as next week, businesses prepared to meet the demand.

Learning Oasis and Toy Zone in Fayetteville is a store that sells classroom decorations, and manager Celeste Brazil said she prepared for the big weekend by making sure all employees were scheduled.

“This is definitely one of the busiest weekends of the year, and we kind of joke around and call it our Christmas season,” Brazil said.

Brazil said during the summer, she hires extra workers to take on the pre-school shopping season. Learning Oasis has extended hours Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the former and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. for the latter.

“We have such a short window…just a few weeks to be prepared for people to shop and get the classroom ready, but we’re as stocked as we can be,” Brazil said. “We are the only teacher supply store in Northwest Arkansas, so come on out to the store. We can help you find that right product for your classroom and save you a little bit of money with not paying tax.”

Tax-free weekend ends Sunday at 11:59 p.m.