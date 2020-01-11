Fab Lab in Fort Smith helps families get involved in manufacturing and technology

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A local organization is encouraging people to get more involved in manufacturing and technology.

The Fab Lab in Fort Smith gives families the opportunity to get hands on with technology, encouraging art and innovation.

President of Fab Lab Fort Smith, Rob Bowes, said this will give kids in the community a chance to try new things they may not have access to at home or school.

“If you want to teach your kids how to use CNC machine or 3D printing, you’d have to go out and buy that yourself, but with the Fab Lab we have those machines, we already have them set up so you can just come in, teach your kids what you want them to learn and have them use the machines,” Bowes said.

The Fab Lab will address workforce development, open work space and stem activities for kids of all ages.