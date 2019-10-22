Teen accused in Fort Smith homicide to be tried as adult

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — A teen arrested in Oklahoma in connection with a homicide will be tried as an adult in Sebastian County.

Kennith Anthony Dewayne Thomas, 17, is facing felony first-degree murder and aggravated armed robbery charges. He will be tried as an adult.

Both charges are class Y felonies punishable by life in prison.

Thomas is in jail in lieu of a $500,000 cash only bond. He was arrested Sunday morning, Oct. 20, in Pocola, Okla. Police said Thomas was identified by witnesses and evidence as the person alleged to have shot Watson.

Police were dispatched about 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 to a shooting in the 3200 block of Grand Avenue. They found 30-year-old Adam Watson dead in a dark SUV.

Authorities continue investigating the case.