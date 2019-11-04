Temple Shalom of Northwest Arkansas celebrates 10 years in Fayetteville

The only Jewish congregation in Fayetteville celebrates 10 years of service at its synagogue.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The only Jewish congregation in Fayetteville celebrates 10 years of service at its synagogue.

A little over a year ago, Temple Shalom of Northwest Arkansas united our community to honor the 11 victims killed in a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

The volunteer-run – nonprofit congregation provides a variety of activities and services for the Jewish community.

Board member Laura Florick says before the synagogue was built – the group rented a house to host services.

Florick says the 10-year celebration is a way of expressing gratitude for the city’s commitment and support during trying times.

“The theme is diversity and unity in our community and so we’re really here to celebrate each other and enjoy our friendships in the community,” Florick said. “We’re here and we care about each other.”

Florick says clergy members from different religions celebrated with her congregation. A temple president even flew in from Calfornia for the event.

The celebration told the history of the Jewish community in Fayetteville and honored the past temple presidents.