DURHAM, Ark. (KNWA) — Nearly 100 musicians — both local and international — gathered in Durham on Sunday for Terra Studios’ annual fundraiser.

As multiple genres of music played in the background, the six-acre park was covered with shops and art galleries for attendees to check out.

Money from ticket sales all goes back to the nonprofit, which “devotes all resources, profits, energies and donations to a dream of a brighter future through using art to create a better world. “

“All of our profits go to promoting arts and education in the area,” said volunteer Indy Hudec.

Terra Studios is open 7 days a week, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m, at 12103 Hazel Valley Road in Fayetteville.