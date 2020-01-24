The Avett Brothers returning to Walmart AMP

FRANKLIN, TN – SEPTEMBER 23: Scott Avett of the Avett Brothers performs during Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival on September 23, 2017 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Mickey Bernal/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival)

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — The Avett Brothers are returning to the Walmart AMP this summer, the venue announced on Facebook on Friday.

The band will return to the venue with Tyler Childers on Sunday, August 9.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 31.