The Avett Brothers returning to Walmart AMP

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — The Avett Brothers are returning to the Walmart AMP this summer, the venue announced on Facebook on Friday.
The band will return to the venue with Tyler Childers on Sunday, August 9.
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 31.
by: Heath HiggsPosted: / Updated:
ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — The Avett Brothers are returning to the Walmart AMP this summer, the venue announced on Facebook on Friday.
The band will return to the venue with Tyler Childers on Sunday, August 9.
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 31.