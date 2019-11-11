The Black Crowes coming to Walmart AMP in 2020

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — The Black Crowes will celebrate their 30 year anniversary of their debut album with a world tour that will stop at the Walmart AMP in 2020.

Chris and Rich Robinson will herald the 30-year anniversary of their landmark quintuple platinum debut album, Shake Your Money Maker, with a world tour that’s making a stop on Wednesday, June 24.

Gates for the concert will open at 6:30 pm, and music starts at 8 pm.

Tickets are on sale now and prices range from $40 to $135 plus applicable fees and can be purchased by calling 479.443.5600 or by visiting www.amptickets.com. VIP packages are also available for this show.

The Black Crowes, which Melody Maker proclaimed as “the most Rock n’ Roll Rock n’ Roll band in the world” will be playing their debut album, described by Rolling Stone as, “a guitar-party cracker that marries Southern R&B crunch and Anglo cock-strutting attitude” in its entirety plus all the hits from the band’s illustrious catalogue.

The ever-volatile Robinson brothers have not played a show since 2013 when they vowed never to play or speak together again.

Chris Robinson says of reuniting, “I’m thrilled and blessed to be playing with my brother, celebrating the music we’ve made and bringing our lives together full circle. Long live Rock n’ Roll and The Black Crowes!”

Rich Robinson adds, “First and foremost, I’m really happy to have my brother back in my life. To be able to play music again together and celebrate the first record we made as kids, is a gift. To have these songs stand up after 30 years is something I could’ve never fathomed.”