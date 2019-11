FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Those at the Walton Arts Center are bringing back The Book of Mormon.

There will be eight shows July 21-26.

It was one of the first stage plays at the Walton Arts Center since its big renovation in 2016. It was a sold-out show every night.

Tickets are expected to sell out again. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Nov. 21 for the 2020 show.

