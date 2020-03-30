The Humane Society for Animals receives gift of adoption fees

ROGERS, Arkansas (KNWA/KFTA) — The Humane Society for Animals, Inc. (HSA), a no-kill nonprofit organization serving Northwest Arkansas, announced on Monday, March 30, that Hilburn Builders, Inc. is paying all adoption fees for 70 dogs and/or cats — up to $5,000, according to a press release from the HSA.
“Now is a great time to adopt a loving pet as a companion, stress reliever, and an excuse to get outside and walk your new pet and get some fresh air, and people are home now and have the time to enjoy and train a new furry friend,” the release states.
The Humane Society for Animals is open for adoptions at 407 E. Nursery Rd (Rogers).
The hours are:
- Monday: CLOSED
- Tuesday: CLOSED
- Wednesday: 10:30 am – 4:00 pm
- THURSDAY: 10:30 am – 4:00 pm
- FRIDAY: 10:30 am- 4:00 pm
- SATURDAY: 10:30 am – 3:00 pm
- SUNDAY: 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
The shelter is practicing social distancing and other safety guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release.
The HSA asks that you use the phone or Facebook page for any questions that can be handled from home.
Many of The Humane Society pets are featured on Petfinder.com or the HSA website.
Humane Society adoption protocol will be followed and adoption applicants must meet HSA requirements.
More from the press release:
HSA is limiting the number of people in the office to one person to protect the director.
HSA Board of Directors is asking the public to please wait outside the building until that person has left.
Please bring as few people as possible with you to adopt or have them wait in the car.
If you have symptoms, do not come to the shelter.
HSA donations are drastically down, however, this is a difficult time to ask for donations when supporters are stressed and worried about their personal safety.
More adoptions will lessen shelter expenses and workload for HSA employees and volunteers.
“These paid adoption fees allow us to save more dogs and place them in their forever homes,” HSA Director Clayton Morgan said.
Any donations will be gladly accepted and put to good use.
The Humane Society for Animals provides for the welfare of dogs and cats in Benton County, AR through shelter and adoption services, spaying and neutering vouchers, and humane education.
The organization cares for county pets which have been picked up by the sheriff’s department in Benton County or for those pets which are occasionally surrendered by residents of the county.
HSA’s purpose is to provide love and safe care until forever homes can be found for each pet.Julie Fryauf, Volunteer/Grant Writer