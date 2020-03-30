The Humane Society for Animals receives gift of adoption fees

"Now is a great time to adopt a loving pet as a companion, stress reliever, and an excuse to get outside and walk your new pet and get some fresh air, and people are home now and have the time to enjoy and train a new furry friend," the release states.

ROGERS, Arkansas (KNWA/KFTA) — The Humane Society for Animals, Inc. (HSA), a no-kill nonprofit organization serving Northwest Arkansas, announced on Monday, March 30, that Hilburn Builders, Inc. is paying all adoption fees for 70 dogs and/or cats — up to $5,000, according to a press release from the HSA.

“Now is a great time to adopt a loving pet as a companion, stress reliever, and an excuse to get outside and walk your new pet and get some fresh air, and people are home now and have the time to enjoy and train a new furry friend,” the release states.

The Humane Society for Animals is open for adoptions at 407 E. Nursery Rd (Rogers).

The hours are:

Monday: CLOSED

Tuesday: CLOSED

Wednesday: 10:30 am – 4:00 pm

THURSDAY: 10:30 am – 4:00 pm

FRIDAY: 10:30 am- 4:00 pm

SATURDAY: 10:30 am – 3:00 pm

SUNDAY: 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

The shelter is practicing social distancing and other safety guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release.

The HSA asks that you use the phone or Facebook page for any questions that can be handled from home.

Many of The Humane Society pets are featured on Petfinder.com or the HSA website.

Humane Society adoption protocol will be followed and adoption applicants must meet HSA requirements.

