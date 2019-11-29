The Little Craft Show in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark (KNWA) — The holiday event of the season! The Little Craft Show returns to the Fayetteville Town Center November 29-30th for all your holiday shopping needs!

The Little Craft Show is a showcase of the best local and regional makers, as well as holiday treats, music, and more.

The Little Craft Show is Arkansas’ most talked about indie craft show that takes place three times a year in Northwest Arkansas and now once a year in Little Rock! The outdoor spring event takes place in historic downtown Springdale, Arkansas while the holiday markets are happening in Fayetteville, Bentonville, and Little Rock, Arkansas.