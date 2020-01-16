The Momentary to hold hiring event at Crystal Bridges

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Momentary, a new contemporary art space set to open in downtown Bentonville in February, will conduct a large-scale hiring event at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art next week.

The event, to be held January 22 and 23, will introduce applicants to The Momentary’s “mission and purpose, as well as potential teammates.”

The museum is seeking to hire full and part-time employees with positions available in guest services, food services, bartending, facilities, protection services, and more.

Participants at the hiring event will be able to review all available positions, apply, and interview in the same day for multiple jobs. Applicants are suggested to bring multiple copies of their resume. Computers will also be provided through the application process.

For a list of open positions at the Momentary, visit themomentary.org/careers.

The Momentary, a satellite of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, is set to open February 22, 2020.