The new year means a new increase on your SWEPCO bill

ARKANSAS (KNWA) — The Arkansas Public Service Commission approved a base rate increase for the Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO), on Friday, December 27.

The increase will provide a new annual increase of just under $24 million in non-fuel base rates, according to a SWEPCO press release.

Customers using around 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month will see a bill increase of around $8.43.

Increases for individual customers will vary depending on rate class and electricity usage.

The new rates go into effect Tuesday, December 31, which is the first billing cycle of 2020.

“Our goal is always to serve Arkansas customers and communities with a strong electric system that provides reliable and safe energy,” said Malcolm Smoak, SWEPCO president and chief operating officer.

SWEPCO serves more than 536,300 customers in three states, including 119,800 in Arkansas.