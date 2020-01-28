‘The Royale’ takes the stage at Theatre Squared

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A knockout award-winning play has made its way to the stage at Theatre Squared. Told in a boxing ring over six rounds, The Royale gives audiences an inside look at the human cost of making history. The play is inspired by the real-world boxer Jack Johnson who became the heavyweight boxing champion of the world during the Jim Crow era.

Actors Shon Middlebrooks who plays Jay ‘the Sport’ Jackson (based on Jack Johnson) and Vincent Teninty, who plays fight promoter, Max stopped by KNWA Today to share more on what audiences can expect from the production.

For a complete list of showtimes and ticket info, click here.