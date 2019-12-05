WEATHER BLOG: The science of how the smoke plume was seen far beyond Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The smoke from the industrial fire at United Industries reached several thousands of feet into the air. This billowing black cloud, also known as a pyrocumulus cloud, was seen from all over the Northwest Arkansas just like a developing thunderstorm. It was visible from as far away as Gravette in NW Benton county to Hindsville in western Madison county.

Thankfully the surface winds were fairly light surface winds at 10 mph, but they were blowing from the west northwest which blew the smoke plume towards the southeast right over NWACC.

As the smoke plume reached higher into the air, the upper-level winds were quite a bit stronger out of the northwest, which allowed the plume to spread quickly to the southeast towards the Hindsville area.

On Thursday, the surface wind is expected to increase to around 10 to 15 mph from the south, so any smoke from left over smoldering will be headed towards Bella Vista. We’ll keep you updated with wind forecast, so keep it here with your Weather Authority Team for the latest weather information.