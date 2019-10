FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Good fences make good neighbors, right? Well, that’s the basis of the storyline to the latest play on stage at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville, titled “Native Gardens.”

Here to tell us more about it is Marisa Castillo and Bill Rogers.

Castillo plays Tania Del Valle and Rogers plays Frank Butley.

The show opens tonight, October 8.

Showtime will be from 7:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

“Native Gardens” runs through November 10th.