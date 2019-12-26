There was only good fortune at Hard Luck Cafe on Christmas

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA) — It’s a small cafe with a big heart.

The Hard Luck Cafe in Gravette served hot meals on Christmas — completely free.

General Manager Steven Martinez said for the first couple of years he paid out of pocket to offer free meals, but now the community pays it forward by covering the cost of food and even buying gifts.

“We have a lot of people that don’t get a chance to get out much and they come up and really just enjoy the fellowship of other people. They’ll sit here sometimes for hours and just visit,” said Martinez.

Martinez said this is his way of making the holidays special for everyone.