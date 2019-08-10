These are the shelters participating in ‘Clear the Shelters’ program

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Hi! My name is Arie and I am in dire need of a loving, safe forever home. I’m a homeless dog. I see all the people walk by me and hope it’s my day to be part of a family or find my best friend, but that day has yet to come.

I am one-year-old, so I am playful. I love to love and be loved. I am used to be crated would benefit from leash training.

Arie

My fellow animal friends at Fayetteville Animal Services, Bella Vista Animal Shelter, Centerton Animal Shelter, Needy Paws Animal Shelter, Good Shepherd Humane Society, Paws and Claws Pet Shelter, Humane Society for Animals, Inc., Siloam Springs Animal Shelter and Almost Home Shelter and Rescue are also needing homes.

My human friends at NBC and Telemundo stations across the country will team up with shelters nationwide on Aug. 17 for the fifth annual Clear the Shelters animal adoption drive. More than 1,000 shelters and rescues across the nation have already registered to participate in the 2019 campaign.

“We are excited for Clear The Shelters to return to communities everywhere for a fifth year in a row. Thanks to our wonderful shelter and affiliate partners and our sponsors Cat’s Pride and Hill’s Pet Nutrition, the happiest day of the year is right around the corner. We are all looking forward to make this year’s campaign the best one yet,” said Valari Staab, president of NBCUniversal owned television stations.

KNWA is joining with several shelters in the area for the event.

For the event those with Fayetteville Animal Services is waving pet adoption fees Friday, August 16, and Saturday, August 17.

“We are excited to team up with KNWA and be a part of this nationwide event to help our local Fayetteville shelter pets find their forever homes,” stated Justine Lentz, animal services superintendent.



At Fayetteville Animal Services, all of the available dogs, puppies, cats and kittens will be spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated prior to going to their new forever homes.

Pets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications are available on the City’s website at www.fayetteville-ar.gov/animals, or can be picked up at the shelter. The address is listed below.

Here is a list of local shelters that are participating:

BELLA VISTA: Bella Vista Animal Shelter, 32 Bella Vista Way 855-6020

Bella Vista Animal Shelter, 32 Bella Vista Way CENTERTON: Centerton Animal Shelter, 10404 N. Hwy. 279 797-0078

Centerton Animal Shelter, 10404 N. Hwy. 279 CLARKSVILLE: Needy Paws Animal Shelter, 1040 E. Main St. 754-4200

Needy Paws Animal Shelter, 1040 E. Main St. EUREKA SPRINGS: Good Shepherd Humane Society, 6486 W. Hwy. 62 253-9188

Good Shepherd Humane Society, 6486 W. Hwy. 62 FAYETTEVILLE: Fayetteville Animal Services, 1640 S. Armstrong Ave. 444-3456

Fayetteville Animal Services, 1640 S. Armstrong Ave. HUNTSVILLE: Paws and Claws Pet Shelter, 2075 Madison 6555 738-1505

Paws and Claws Pet Shelter, 2075 Madison 6555 ROGERS: Humane Society for Animals, Inc., 407 E. Nursery Road 636-3703

Humane Society for Animals, Inc., 407 E. Nursery Road SILOAM SPRINGS: Siloam Springs Animal Shelter, 1300 E. Ashley St. 524-6535

Siloam Springs Animal Shelter, 1300 E. Ashley St. VAN BUREN: Almost Home Shelter and Rescue, 3390 E. Pointer Trail 414-3781

Almost Home Shelter and Rescue, 3390 E. Pointer Trail

For more information about the national pet adoption drive, visit ClearTheShelters.com. You can also follow the effort on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram by using the hashtags

#ClearTheShelters. To access information in Spanish, please visit DesocuparLosAlbergues.com and follow #DesocuparLosAlbergues.

Since 2015, Clear the Shelters has helped 256,688 pets find forever homes.