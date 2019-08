The event is Saturday and Sunday

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Those at Crystal Bridges are hosting the 2019 Chalk Festival.

Everyone is invited to enjoy the festival from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10 and Sunday, Aug. 11.

The event is free.

Artists will be turning concrete into amazing works of art Saturday. Those who attend that day will get to see the artists in the zone. Those who attend Sunday will get to see the finished masterpieces.

