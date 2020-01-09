Thomas and Friends exhibit comes to Amazeum

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A Thomas & Friends exhibit will be at the Scott Family Amazeum at the end of January.

Thomas & Friends®: Explore the Rails!, an interactive exhibit created by Minnesota Children’s Museum and inspired by the popular children’s series on PBS KIDS, will be in Northwest Arkansas from January 25 until May 10.

Featuring the favorite engines and destinations from Thomas & Friends, the STEM-focused exhibit is for children ages 2 through 7.

The exhibit incorporates foundational STEM practices that encourage thinking mathematically, making comparisons, experimenting to solve problems using a variety of methods and tools, thinking creatively and reflecting on actions and results.

The exhibit is 1,500 square feet and will have the Island of Sodor’s locations like Knapford Station and Sodor Steamworks.

In the exhibit, children help Thomas and his friends solve a variety of challenges, from sorting and shape identification activity to engineering obstacles, such as completing a train track using track pieces with different levels of elevation.

Admission to Thomas & Friends: Explore the Rails! is $9.50 for adults, children aged 2 and older, and free for Museum members.

For more information about the exhibit at the Amazeum, click here. For information about the overall Thomas & Friends: Explore the Rails tour, click here.