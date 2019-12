FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Thousands of University of Arkansas students will walk across the stage Saturday, December 21, making it a record-breaking fall commencement.

Just under 3,000 students applied to graduate — a number that has increased by five percent, according to the university.

The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m, with doors opening at 7:30 a.m., inside Bud Walton Arena.

Free parking is available at Lots 47 N, 47 S, 56, 74 A, B, C, and E.