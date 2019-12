FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — Thousands of wreaths were placed on headstones at the United States National Cemetery in Fort Smith to honor veterans.

This is to show appreciation and respect for local heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

At the 11th Annual Christmas Honors program, military families and friends laid wreaths on their loved one’s headstones, and after, the public laid wreaths on all the remaining headstones.